Samsung Galaxy F42 5G appears on Bluetooth certification site

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Jun 19, 2021, 01:04 pm

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G may arrive as rebranded Galaxy A22 5G

Samsung is gearing up to launch a new F-series smartphone, called the Galaxy F42 5G. In the latest development, the handset has received the Bluetooth certification, which it shares with the recently-launched Galaxy A22 5G. This suggests that the Galaxy F42 5G may debut as a rebranded version of the A22 5G model. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone may offer a 90Hz Full-HD+ display

Considering that the Galaxy F42 5G will be a rebadged version of the Galaxy A22 5G, it will feature a waterdrop notch design, a thick bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset may bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information

It is likely to sport a 48MP primary camera

The Galaxy F42 5G is expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there may be an 8MP (f/2.0) shooter.

Internals

The handset will draw power from a Dimensity 700 chipset

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, combined with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It might boot Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Pricing and availability

As of now, there is no information regarding the pricing and availability of the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G smartphone. For reference, in Europe, the Galaxy A22 5G starts at €230 (around Rs. 20,200) for its 4GB/64GB base model.