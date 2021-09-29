Samsung Galaxy F42 5G debuts in India at Rs. 21,000
Expanding its portfolio of 5G smartphones, tech giant Samsung has launched the Galaxy F42 5G handset in the Indian market. It carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 20,999. As for the key highlights, the phone comes with a 6.6-inch display, a 64MP triple rear camera setup, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.
It sports a 90Hz TFT display
The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G features a plastic built, a waterdrop notch design, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a square-shaped camera unit. The device sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It measures 167.2x76.4x9mm, weighs 203 grams, and is offered in Matte Black and Matte Aqua color options.
There is a 64MP main camera
The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G bears a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP primary shooter, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary lens. For selfies and video calls, it gets an 8MP front-facing snapper.
The phone boots Android 11
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Pricing and availability
The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be up for grabs starting October 3 via Flipkart, Samsung India's website, and other sales partners.