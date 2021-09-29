Here's everything Amazon unveiled at its event

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 29, 2021, 12:43 pm

Amazon unveiled several new hardware products on September 28

Last night, e-commerce major Amazon wrapped up its fall product launch event in style. The company announced new gadgets including a home robot named Astro, the company's first smart thermostat to rival Google Nest, and the wall-mountable Echo Show 15 smart speaker. Amazon also unveiled an Echo partnership with Disney, a video calling device called Amazon Glow, among other things. Here's a quick overview.

Hey, Astro!

Amazon's Astro home robot can autonomously navigate spaces

At the event, Amazon launched a home robot called Astro. It's a cute-looking machine with a rotating screen mounted on a base with wheels. Astro has been designed to appear friendly, reacting to user interaction with expressive eyes and body movements. The Alexa-equipped robot can navigate spaces autonomously, avoiding obstacles and pets. Astro can deliver reminders, serve OTT entertainment, and control smart home devices.

By invitation only

Alexa-enabled Astro can integrate with Amazon Ring, features Alexa Guard

Astro can also integrate with Amazon's Ring home security solutions to autonomously patrol your home while you are away. Using a feature called Alexa Guard, it can listen for glass breaking and smoke alarms to flag potential intrusions. The privacy-conscious users can switch off Astro's sensors and camera easily. Astro is priced at $999.99 and will be sold only by invitations later this year.

Drones

Amazon Ring security drone is an autonomous indoor camera

Astro doesn't have a release date yet, and neither does the Ring security drone. You can sign up for an invitation to buy one, priced at $249.99. Amazon calls it the "Always Home Cam" because it is an autonomously-piloted indoor home camera. Amazon also unveiled the Ring Alarm Pro, a "base station" for Ring devices. The $249.99-worth device is available for pre-orders.

Big screens

Echo Show 15 becomes the star of the show

As Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had predicted recently, Amazon also debuted the Echo Show 15, a wall-mountable Echo device with a 15.6-inch screen. This is the largest screen on an Echo device yet. Alexa and Echo devices VP Miriam Daniel said Amazon thinks of it as a "kitchen TV, but much, much smarter." Echo Show 15 costs $249.99 and launches later this year.

All-in-one

Echo Show 15 can double up as smart home hub

In terms of the features, Echo Show 15 can be used to display digital sticky notes, to-do lists, and other such stuff. Using an optional feature called Visual ID, Amazon said Alexa would be able to serve personalized information such as calendar events for different users. The Echo Show 15 can also double up as a hub for smart home, and Ring devices.

Keeping it cool

Amazon also launches new thermostat rivaling Google Nest

Another interesting hardware launch was the $60-worth smart thermostat pitting Amazon against Google Nest. Amazon claimed this is around half the price of the average smart thermostat on its platform. Amazon SVP David Limp said it is in partnership with Resideo, the manufacturers of Honeywell thermostats. Customers would be able to get energy rebates, bringing down the thermostat's listed price even further, Limp added.

Hey Disney

Amazon also customized Echo speakers, Alexa for Disney

In addition to these hardware devices, Amazon has made strides on the software front as well. It announced a "Hey Disney" voice assistant that would "work alongside" Alexa. The smart speaker would respond with jokes and trivia in the voice of legendary Disney characters including Mickey, Dory, and Olaf. Amazon Echo devices with Disney content would be placed at Disney resort hotel rooms.

Amazon Glow

'Hey Disney' skills hit Alexa skill store in 2022

The Amazon Glow costs $249, but needs an invitation to purchase

The tech giant revealed a new $24.99-worth stand for the Echo Show that looks like Mickey Mouse, made by Otterbox. "Hey Disney" Alexa skills would be available in the Alexa skill store for US users next year, Amazon added. It launched another kids-centric product called Amazon Glow. It's a projector with an integrated screen and camera for video calling. The projected graphics are touch-responsive.

Fitness

New Halo View, Halo subscription to rival Fitbit's offerings

Lastly, Amazon announced a fitness tracker called Halo View that rivals Fitbit's offerings. It will retail for $79.99. This model comes with a color screen and straps that can be swapped and customized. It is expected to ship before the holiday season this year. The accompanying Halo subscription will include workouts, nutrition training, and tailored meal plans with 500 recipes from several partners.