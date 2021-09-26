Here's everything Amazon could unveil at its September 28 event

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Sep 26, 2021, 06:42 pm

Amazon could launch a new smart speaker, soundbar on September 28

Amazon's hardware division responsible for the Echo devices is gearing up for another hardware announcement event on September 28. At the event, Amazon is expected to launch a bevy of devices, including a 15-inch Amazon Echo display device codenamed Hoya, a new TV soundbar, and a second-generation Echo Auto device codenamed Marion that could even have wireless charging support. Here are more details!

Hoya

Amazon could launch wall-mountable smart speaker with an integrated display

Amazon's hardware division recently launched the Kindle Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition. The company's star of the September 28 event is expected to be the Hoya, a wall-mountable smart speaker with an integrated Facebook Portal-like display. The Hoya is expected to either be wall-mounted or used with an optional stand. The display on the Hoya is rumored to be 15 inches in size.

What’s Hoya?

Hoya could be a digital home hub, photo frame

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Priya Anand claim Hoya would serve as a control hub for smart home devices such as lights and appliances. When it isn't serving that function, the device could double up as a digital photo frame or video calling device just like the Facebook Portal. Its user interface is touted to have built-in support for weather widgets, timers, and calendars, too.

Sounding alarm

Amazon could also launch its own TV soundbar

Another new product rumored to debut at the event is an all-new TV soundbar. Unsurprisingly, the device would feature Alexa support. Yes, there already are several soundbars that offer Alexa integration. However, Amazon has access to everyone's sales statistics and it can control sales channels to zone in on interesting products. Dishonorably, Amazon then creates its own variations, usually priced cheaper than rivals.

Marion

New Echo Show devices unlikely to feature on September 28

Lastly, the Bloomberg report mentioned Amazon could also release an updated second-generation Echo Auto device codenamed Marion. Rumor has it the device would feature wireless charging for your phone. Additionally, it is speculated that new Echo Show devices are unlikely, while an Alexa-enabled home robot codenamed Vesta is in a turbulence-stricken development pipeline. Vesta is not likely to be announced soon, the report added.