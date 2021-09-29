Xiaomi CIVI will not be launched in the global markets

Xiaomi has confirmed that the CIVI smartphone will be China-exclusive

Xiaomi's CIVI, which went official earlier this week, will remain a "Mainland China-only device," the tech giant has confirmed to Android Authority. This means that the handset will not debut in the global markets. It carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,800) and features a 6.55-inch display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

The Xiaomi CIVI features a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera unit. The device bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and HDR10+ support. It measures 7mm in thickness and weighs 166 grams.

The Xiaomi CIVI sports a triple rear camera arrangement, comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP selfie snapper.

The Xiaomi CIVI draws power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and houses a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

In China, the Xiaomi CIVI costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 29,800) for the 8GB/128GB model, CNY 2,899 (around Rs. 33,200) for the 8GB/256GB variant, and CNY 3,199 (approximately Rs. 36,700) for the 12GB/256GB version. It will not be released in the global markets.