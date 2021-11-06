Realme GT 2 Pro's pricing details and launch tipped

Realme GT 2 Pro tipped to debut early next year

Realme is reportedly working on its next flagship smartphone, called the Realme GT 2 Pro. In the latest development, tipster Digital Chat Station has tipped the handset's launch as well as pricing details. Accordingly, the GT 2 Pro will debut in China early next year with a starting price-tag of around CNY 4,000 (roughly Rs. 46,500). Here's our roundup.

The phone may have a Full-HD+ display

Details regarding the Realme GT 2 Pro are scarce at the moment. However, it is speculated to feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. The handset may bear a 6.51-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a high refresh rate, and a pixel density of 404ppi.

It will sport a 108MP main camera

The Realme GT 2 Pro is likely to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 5MP tertiary snapper. Up front, a 32MP selfie camera is expected.

It may run on Android 12 OS

The Realme GT 2 Pro might draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it should run on Android 12 OS and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

As per the latest tip-off, the Realme GT 2 Pro will cost CNY 4,000 (around Rs. 46,500). There could also be a special variant priced at around CNY 5,000 (roughly Rs. 58,000). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the launch.