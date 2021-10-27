OPPO A56 5G, with MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, goes official

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 27, 2021, 12:30 am

OPPO A56 5G launched in China

OPPO has launched a new A-series mid-range smartphone, the A56 5G, in China. The handset is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,800) and is available in three color options. As for the key highlights, it comes with an HD+ display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone provides a 120Hz touch sampling rate

The OPPO A56 5G features a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, 480-nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is offered in Soft Fog Black, Cloud Smoke Blue, and Wind Chime Purple colors.

Information

It sports a 13MP main camera

The OPPO A56 5G is equipped with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 13MP (f/2.2) primary sensor and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots ColorOS 11.1 based on Android 11

The OPPO A56 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM (plus 5GB of virtual RAM) and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and packs a 5,000mAh battery. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO A56 5G: Pricing and availability

The OPPO A56 5G is priced at CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,800) for the 6GB/128GB solo model. The handset is currently up for pre-orders via OPPO China's official website. Details regarding its availability in India and other markets are not known yet.