Top 5 TWS earbuds in India under Rs. 5,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 08:16 pm

Affordable TWS earphones available in India

Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones have become so mainstream that almost all tech companies offer multiple options at different price points. And thanks to growing competition, you can now get affordable earbuds with features like ANC, multi-device pairing, water resistance, and customizable equalizer. So, if you are in the market for wireless earbuds under Rs. 5,000, these options might suit you.

Option #1

OnePlus Buds Z offers Dynamic 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos

OnePlus Buds Z supports Google Assistant voice control

The OnePlus Buds Z features an in-ear design with long stems, dual microphones, and an IP55 water resistance. It offers 10mm dynamic drivers, Dynamic 3D stereo with Dolby Atmos support, and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. The earbuds pack a 40mAh battery to offer five hours of listening time per charge and additional three charges via the carry case. Price: Rs. 2,999 (limited-period deal).

Option #2

Realme Buds Air Pro supports Active Noise Cancellation

The Realme Buds Air Pro sports an in-ear design, IPX4-rated water resistance, dual microphones, and touch controls. It has a 10mm bass boost driver and offers features like Active Noise Cancellation, Smart Wear Detection, Super Low Latency, Google Assistant, Transparency Mode, and Auto Pairing. With the case, you get a total playback time of up to 25 hours. Price: Rs. 4,499.

Option #3

Jabra 65t can remain connected to two devices simultaneously

Jabra Elite 65t offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity support

The Jabra Elite 65t has a plastic body, an IP55-rated build quality, voice control, and four microphones. You can customize music with Jabra Sound+ equalizer app as well as connect to two devices simultaneously. The buds are touted to last up to five hours on a single charge and offer a balanced audio output via 6mm drivers. Price: Rs. 4,499.

Option #4

Anker Soundcore Life P2 has Graphene drivers

Anker Soundcore Life P2 offers Bluetooth connectivity support

The Anker Soundcore Life P2 has an in-ear design with long stems, an IPX7 rating for water resistance, and two microphones on each bud with noise reduction technology. The buds are equipped with Graphene drivers, BassUp technology, and aptX audio support. On a full charge, you get seven hours of listening time. Price: Rs. 4,559.

Option #5

JBL Tune 120TWS provides a bass-dominant sound signature

JBL Tune 120TWS can be fully charged in two hours

The JBL Tune 120TWS also features an in-ear design with touch controls. It offers hands-free stereo calls, Google Assistant, and easy pairing with Auto Sync. The buds are equipped with 5.8mm drivers and offer JBL Pure Bass sound. A full charge provides up to four hours of playback time while the case holds three additional charges. Price: Rs. 4,939.