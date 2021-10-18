Nokia XR20 rugged smartphone launched in India at Rs. 47,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 05:08 pm

Nokia XR20 can survive drops from up to 1.8 meters

HMD Global has launched its latest rugged smartphone, the XR20, in India. Priced at Rs. 46,999, the handset comes with a military-grade build quality and is touted to survive extreme temperatures, up to 1.8m drops, and can remain under water for one hour. It has a 6.67-inch display, dual rear cameras, a Snapdragon 480 chipset, and 15W Qi wireless charging support.

Design and display

The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus

The Nokia XR20 features a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel, a MIL-STD810H-certified built, an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Ultra Blue and Granite color options.

Cameras

It sports a 48MP main camera

The Nokia XR20 is equipped with a ZEISS-branded dual rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor and a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera. The device offers an Action Cam mode for stable shooting, a SpeedWarp mode which enables users to capture multiple events in montage, and OZO spatial audio recording support with wind-noise cancellation.

Internals

It provides Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity

The Nokia XR20 is powered by a Snapdragon 480 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 4,630mAh battery with 18W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch

Nokia XR20: Pricing and availability

The Nokia XR20 costs Rs. 46,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. It will be up for pre-orders starting October 20 and will go on sale from October 30 onwards via Nokia.com and other authorized stores. On pre-booking, customers will get Nokia Power Earbuds Lite worth Rs. 3,599 for free. The device will receive four years of security and three years of OS updates.