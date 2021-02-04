Last updated on Feb 04, 2021, 11:09 am

HMD Global is working to launch the Nokia 5.4 model in India. In the latest development, Gizmochina has reported that the phone will go official in the country on February 10. To recall, it had debuted in Europe last December. The handset comes with a Snapdragon 662 chipset, quad rear cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 5.4: At a glance

Nokia 5.4 features a punch-hole cut-out and a thick bottom bezel. On the rear, it houses a circular quad camera module and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is offered in Polar Night and Dusk color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Nokia 5.4 sports a quad rear camera setup that comprises a 48MP main sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth shooter. For selfies and video calls, it has a 16MP front-facing snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Nokia 5.4 draws power from an octa-core Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?