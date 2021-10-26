Huawei FreeBuds 4i launched in India at Rs. 8,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 26, 2021, 01:50 pm

Huawei FreeBuds 4i TWS earphones launched in India

Huawei has launched its latest TWS earphones, the FreeBuds 4i, in India. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 7,990 and will be available for purchase from October 27 via Amazon. As for the key highlights, the earbuds come with an AirPods-like design, Active Noise Cancellation, touch gesture controls, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. Here's our roundup.

Design

The earphones are offered in four color variants

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i has an in-ear design with a long stem and lightweight body for a comfortable wearing experience. Each bud has dual microphones to pick up voices and supports touch gestures for controlling music as well as switching between ANC and Awareness modes. It is available in Carbon Black, Ceramic White, Silver Frost, and Red color options.

Information

The buds have a 10mm dynamic driver

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i comes with a 10mm dynamic driver and a polymer diaphragm which is said to deliver high quality music. It offers support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), an Awareness or Transparency mode, low-latency performance, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

Battery life

The case houses a 215mAh battery

Each of the Huawei FreeBuds 4i earbud is equipped with a 55mAh battery which is touted to last up to 7.5 hours with ANC turned on and up to 10 hours with ANC turned off. The carry-cum-charging case packs a 215mAh battery which is claimed to increase the battery life by up to 22 hours. It has a Type-C port for wired charging.

Information

Huawei FreeBuds 4i: Pricing and availability

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i is priced at Rs. 7,990 and will be up for grabs exclusively via Amazon from October 27 onwards. As part of a Diwali offer, customers will get an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 till November 5.