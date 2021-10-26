Lenovo introduces Tab K10 in India at Rs. 25,000

Lenovo Tab K10 goes official in India

Expanding its portfolio of tablets in India, Lenovo has launched its latest Tab K10 model. It is priced starting at Rs. 25,000 and comes in Wi-Fi-only as well as Wi-Fi+4G variants. A battery-less model for retail, manufacturing, banking, finance, and education industries is also available. The tablet offers a 10.3-inch display, a Helio P22T chipset, and Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers. Here's our roundup.

Lenovo Tab K10 weighs 460 grams

The Lenovo Tab K10 features a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, support for Lenovo Active Pen, and a single camera unit on the rear. It sports a 10.3-inch display with a Full-HD+ (1920x1200 pixels) resolution, 70.3% NTSC coverage, and 400-nits of peak brightness. The device is available in a single Abyss Blue color option and measures 244x153x8.15mm.

The Lenovo Tab K10 bears an 8MP rear shooter with an integrated flash. For selfies and video calls, it has a 5MP front-facing snapper that also enables face unlock feature.

It packs a 7,500mAh battery

The Lenovo Tab K10 draws power from a MediaTek Helio P22T processor, paired with PowerVR GE8320 graphics, up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB of storage. It runs on Android 11 and houses a 7,500mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the tablet supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Lenovo Tab K10: Pricing and availability

In India, the Lenovo Tab K10 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 25,000. However, as part of the festive discounts, the tablet is currently available at Rs. 13,999 for the 3GB/32GB model and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB/64GB version of the Wi-Fi+4G variant. Pricing information of the 4GB/128GB model is yet to be announced.