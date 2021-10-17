Lenovo Tab 6 5G goes official in Japan

Lenovo Tab 6 5G launched with a Snapdragon 690 processor

Expanding its portfolio of tablets, tech brand Lenovo has introduced the Tab 6 5G in the Japanese market. As for the highlights, it comes with a 10.3-inch display, a Snapdragon 690 chipset, two cameras in total, and a 7,500mAh battery. The tablet also offers 'Kids Space' for pre-school kids, a Learning mode for elementary school students, and a 'PC mode' with split screen function.

The Lenovo Tab 6 5G features a conventional rectangular screen with proportionate bezels and an IP53 rating for dust and water resistance. On the rear, there is a pill-shaped camera unit. It sports a 10.3-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) TFT screen and provides face unlock function for password-free logins. The device measures 244x158x8.3mm and is offered in Abyss Blue and White Moon color variants.

The Lenovo Tab 6 5G has an 8MP camera on the rear. For selfies and video calls, it is equipped with an 8MP front-facing snapper.

It runs on Android 11

The Lenovo Tab 6 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 690 processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded up to 1TB. Under the hood, it boots Android 11 and houses a 7,500mAh battery. In terms of connectivity, the tablet offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Lenovo Tab 6 5G: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Lenovo Tab 6 5G are yet to be announced. However, considering its specifications and features, it is likely to be priced at around JPY 27,400 (roughly Rs. 18,000).