Over two lakh iPhone 12-series smartphones sold during Flipkart's sale

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 05, 2021, 12:29 pm

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available with heavy discounts on Flipkart

Flipkart's annual 'Big Billion Days' sale kicked-off on October 3 with attractive offers on smartphones. Now, the e-commerce giant has revealed that it has sold over two lakh units of the iPhone 12 series, with the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini being major contributors to this milestone. For the unversed, the iPhone 12 and 12 mini are available with heavy discounts on Flipkart.

Pocket-pinch

The deals are still live on Flipkart

At present, the iPhone 12 is listed at Rs. 51,999 for the 64GB model, Rs. 56,999 for the 128GB version, and Rs. 66,999 for the 256GB variant. The iPhone 12 mini is listed at Rs. 40,999 for the 64GB variant, Rs. 45,999 for the 128GB version, and Rs. 55,999 for the 256GB model. The sale will end on October 10.

Design and display

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have XDR OLED displays

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini feature a wide notch with a Face ID setup, slim bezels, a metal-glass body, and an IP68-rated build quality for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 12 bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) OLED screen, whereas the mini model has a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED display. Both phones offer a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and HDR10 support.

Information

They sport a 12MP dual rear camera unit

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are equipped with a dual rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, they have a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

They draw power from Apple's A14 Bionic processor

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The former packs a 2,815mAh battery, whereas the latter houses a 2,227mAh battery. They offer 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless fast-charging support. The handsets run on iOS 14 and are upgradeable to iOS 15.