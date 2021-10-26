Pixel 6 Pro v/s iPhone 13 Pro: Which is better?

Pixel 6 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro: Which one should you buy?

With the launch of Google's flagship Pixel 6 series smartphones, it is worth drawing a comparison between the top-tier Pixel 6 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro, its arch-rival at least in the US. Both the smartphones come with a custom processor, a triple rear camera system, a high refresh rate screen, and run on their latest software versions. But which one is better?

Design

Pixel 6 Pro has a rather unique design

Google Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro feature an IP68-rated built with slim bezels and a glass panel on the back. They measure 163.9x75.9x8.9mm and 146.7x71.5x7.7mm, respectively. The former sports a center-positioned punch-hole, an aluminium frame, curved edges, and a unique full-width rear camera bar. The latter has a wide notch, a stainless steel frame, flat edges, and a squircle camera module.

Display

Pixel 6 Pro boasts a higher resolution screen

Google Pixel 6 Pro bears a 6.71-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, offers a smaller 6.1-inch XDR OLED display with a Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and a scratch-resistant ceramic glass protection.

Camera

Both the phones have a 12MP ultra-wide camera

Google Pixel 6 Pro has a 50MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto lens. Up front, there is an 11.1MP selfie snapper. The iPhone 13 Pro bears a 12MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 12MP front-facing camera. Both the phones can record 4K videos at up to 60fps.

Information

Pixel 6 Pro gets some interesting photography features

The Pixel 6 Pro comes with a slew of AI-driven photography features such as Magic Eraser, Face Unblur, Motion Modes, Super Res Zoom, and Astrophotography. The iPhone 13 Pro gets a Cinematic mode for videos, Night mode, Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Macro photography.

Internals

Pixel 6 Pro offers faster wireless charging

The Pixel 6 Pro is powered by Google's custom-made Tensor chipset, paired with, up to 12GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and a 5,003mAh battery which supports 30W wired and 23W wireless charging. The iPhone 13 Pro is backed by an A15 Bionic chipset, 6GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and a 3,095mAh battery with 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

Pocket-pinch

How much do they cost?

The Pixel 6 Pro starts at $899 (roughly Rs. 67,400) for the 12GB/128GB model while the 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB variants cost $999 (around Rs. 74,900) and $1,099 (approximately Rs. 82,400), respectively. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 (around Rs. 74,900) for the 6GB/128GB version and goes up to $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1.12 lakh) for the 6GB/1TB variant.

Information

Which one should you buy?

The Pixel 6 Pro offers the same flagship user experience as the iPhone 13 Pro but with some Pixel-exclusive AI-driven chops and Google Assistant-powered features. And with that attractive starting price-tag of $899, it is very easy to recommend over the iPhone 13 Pro.