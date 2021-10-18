Vivo Y3s (2021), with a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, launched

Vivo Y3s (2021) is available in three color options

Vivo has launched a new Y3s (2021) budget smartphone in India. The handset carries a price-tag of Rs. 9,490 and is up for grabs via Vivo India's official website and other partner retail stores. As for the highlights, it comes with a 6.51-inch LCD display, a single 13MP rear camera, a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has an HD+ display

The Vivo Y3s (2021) has a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel. Although it does not have a fingerprint sensor, the device offers Face Unlock function for password-free logins. It bears a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with an HD+ (720x1600 pixels) resolution. Dimensions-wise, it measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 190g. The handset is available in Mint Green, Starry Blue, and Pearl White colors.

It sports a 5MP selfie camera

The Vivo Y3s (2021) is equipped with a single 13MP (f/2.2) camera on the back along with a flash unit. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/1.8) front-facing snapper. The handset provides a Beauty mode as well as time-lapse video recording.

Internals

It boots Android 11 (Go Edition)

The Vivo Y3s (2021) draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it boots Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11 (Go Edition) and packs a 5,000mAh battery with reverse charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

Vivo Y3s (2021): Pricing and availability

The Vivo Y3s (2021) is priced at Rs. 9,490 for the 2GB/32GB solo model. The device is available for purchase via Vivo India's e-store, partner e-commerce sites such as Flipkart, Amazon, and Tata CLiQ as well as other retail stores.