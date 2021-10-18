Xiaomi 12, with ceramic body, tipped to debut in December

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 18, 2021, 12:30 am

Xiaomi 12 to sport a ceramic back panel

Xiaomi's upcoming flagship 12 series of smartphones will go official in December, as per tipster Ice Universe. Another Chinese tipster has claimed that the vanilla 12 model will be made using "dual-core materials" with a ceramic panel on the back. It is also tipped to offer a 5,000mAh battery, a Snapdragon 898 processor, a high screen-to-body ratio, and a 50MP main camera. Here's more.

Design and display

A QHD+ AMOLED screen is expected

The Xiaomi 12 will feature a punch-hole cut-out with ultra-slim bezels, rounded corners, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, a triple camera unit is rumored. The device might bear a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1400x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 514ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Information

It might pack a 32MP selfie camera

The triple rear cameras on Xiaomi 12 will likely include a 50MP main shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, it might come equipped with a 32MP front-facing snapper.

Internals

The phone will boot Android 12

The Xiaomi 12 will draw power from the upcoming Snapdragon 898 processor, paired with at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for fast-charging. The handset should provide support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

Xiaomi 12: Expected pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of Xiaomi 12 are unknown as of now. However, it might debut by the end of this year with a price-tag of around Rs. 70,000.