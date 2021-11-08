Vivo V23e, with 50MP selfie camera and 44W fast-charging, launched

Vivo V23e launched in Vietnam

Vivo has launched its latest V-series smartphone, the V23e, in Vietnam. The handset carries a price-tag of VND 8,490,000 (roughly Rs. 27,800) and is available in two color variants. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an AMOLED display, a 50MP selfie camera, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, and 44W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo V23e features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera unit. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow color options.

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Vivo V23e is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 50MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11

The Vivo V23e is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and packs a 4,050mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Vivo V23e: Pricing and availability

Vivo V23e is priced at VND 8,490,000 (around Rs. 27,800) for the 8GB/128GB solo model. It is currently up for grabs in Vietnam. Details regarding its availability in India and other global markets are yet to be revealed.