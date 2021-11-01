Top 5 laptops to buy in India under Rs. 50,000

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 05:38 pm

Best laptops in India under Rs. 50,000

The festival season is here and with it arrive some great deals on smartphones, laptops, and other gadgets. If you are planning to buy a new laptop for yourself or someone else, there are some really good options to consider under Rs. 50,000. Additionally, Amazon is also providing good offers on brands like ASUS, Lenovo, and Dell. Here are our top picks.

Laptop #1

Dell 15 (2021) is priced at Rs. 41,990

Dell 15 (2021) has two USB 3.2 Generation-1 ports and one HDMI 1.4 slot

The Dell 15 (2021) is an Inspiron 3511-series laptop with narrow bezels, an HD webcam, and a lift hinge design. It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED-backlit anti-glare display. The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, combined with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and Intel UHD graphics. It runs on Window 10 Home.

Laptop #2

HP 15 (2021) is listed at Rs. 41,990

HP 15 (2021) is pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home

The HP 15 (2021) has a thin design and a 15.6-inch Full-HD anti-glare display with 220-nits of brightness. It is fueled by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-10110U processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradeable to 16GB), 512GB of SSD storage, and Intel's integrated UHD graphics. It is equipped with a 41Wh battery and supports Intel Turbo Boost technology.

Laptop #3

Acer Aspire 5 is available at Rs. 44,990

Acer Aspire 5 supports Wi-Fi 6

The Acer Aspire 5 features a lightweight design, a backlit keyboard, and a 15.6-inch Full-HD IPS screen. Under the hood, it is backed by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 chipset, coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 1TB of HDD storage, and an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card. It packs a 48Wh battery which is touted to last up to 10 hours.

Laptop #4

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) is priced at Rs. 47,990

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) weighs 1.6kg

ASUS VivoBook 14 (2020) is a thin and light laptop. It has a 14.0-inch Full-HD LED-backlit LCD display with 220-nits of brightness and a chiclet keyboard. It draws power from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor, combined with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, Intel UHD graphics, and a 37Wh battery. It also has a 2.5-inch SATA slot for HDD/SSD storage upgrade.

Laptop #5

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021) costs Rs. 49,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is upgradeable to Windows 11 OS

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021) features a thin and light design, a backlit keyboard, an HD webcam, and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio support. It bears a 15.6-inch Full-HD LED screen with 250-nits of brightness. The laptop is powered by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and a 45Wh battery.