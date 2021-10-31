Xiaomi 12 appears in alleged live images

Xiaomi 12's live images leaked; punch-hole design confirmed

Xiaomi is expected to launch its flagship Xiaomi 12 model in the coming weeks. In the latest development, live images of the smartphone covered in a protective case have leaked online. It is mostly like a test unit. As per the reports, Xiaomi 12 will sport an LTPO AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 898 chipset, and triple rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A 120Hz display is rumored

The Xiaomi 12 will likely feature a ceramic body with a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a large camera unit. The device shall bear a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED screen with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, an aspect ratio of 20:9, a pixel density of 514ppi, and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The periscope telephoto camera will offer up to 5x zoom

The Xiaomi 12 is said to offer a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom. For selfies, a 32MP front-facing snapper is expected.

Internals

The phone will support 50W fast-charging

The Xiaomi 12 will be powered by a Snapdragon 898 processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 12-based MIUI and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 50W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Xiaomi 12: Pricing and availability

Considering the leaks, Xiaomi 12 is expected to be priced at around Rs. 70,000. However, the official pricing and availability information of the mobile will be announced at the time of launch, which could happen in December.