Google Pixel 6 series to get four major OS updates

Published on Oct 16, 2021, 02:43 pm

Google Pixel 6 line-up to get five years of security updates

Google is all prepared to introduce its next Pixel series, the Pixel 6 line-up, on October 19. In the latest development, tipster Snoopy has claimed the range will get four major OS updates and five years of security patches. However, there is no official word on the rumor. The tech brand currently provides at least three years of updates to Pixel handsets. Here's more.

Design and display

The phones will sport an in-display fingerprint sensor

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature an IP68 rating with an aluminium frame, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, they will have a full-width camera unit. The former will sport a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen while the latter will bear a 120Hz, 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display.

They will offer a 12MP front camera

Pixel 6 will come with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50MP primary shooter and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. Pixel 6 Pro will have a similar arrangement, but with an additional 48MP telephoto sensor. Up front, the duo could bear a 12MP selfie snapper.

Internals

They will support 30W wired charging support

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will draw power from a Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They will pack a 4,600mAh and a 5,000mAh battery, respectively, both with 30W wired fast-charging support. The handsets should run on Android 12 and offer support for multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and 5G.

Google Pixel 6 series: Pricing

Google will announce the pricing information of its Pixel 6 series on October 19. However, a recent tip-off suggests that the line-up will start at €649 (roughly Rs. 56,500) in Europe.