OnePlus 9RT could start at Rs. 40,000 in India

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 16, 2021, 11:34 am

OnePlus 9RT's price for India tipped to be similar to OnePlus 8T

OnePlus is expected to launch the latest 9RT smartphone in India in the coming days. In the latest development, tipster Yogesh Brar has claimed the handset will be priced between Rs. 40,000-44,000 here, which is similar to the company's 8T model. To recall, the OnePlus 9RT debuted in China earlier this month with a 6.62-inch screen, triple rear cameras, and a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Samsung E4 display

OnePlus 9RT is offered in Black, Blue, and Silver color options

The OnePlus 9RT features a left-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera bump. The device bears a 6.62-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It measures 162.2x74.6x8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

Information

There is a 16MP front camera

The OnePlus 9RT offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary shooter, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. Up front, it gets a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone houses a 4,500mAh battery

The OnePlus 9RT is powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 in China and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9RT: Pricing

As per the latest tip-off, the OnePlus 9RT will carry a price-tag ranging between Rs. 40,000 and Rs. 44,000 in India. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,500).