Will Motorola Edge 30 Ultra pose threat to Xiaomi 12?

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra might be launched in January

Motorola is working on a new Edge series smartphone, the Edge 30 Ultra. A German publication TechikNews has now leaked the specifications of the handset. It is said to come with a 144Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 898 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. The mobile will likely debut in January next year and will be called Edge X in China.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be the brand's first flagship of 2022 and it will go against rivals like the Xiaomi 12 series as well as Samsung Galaxy S22 range. It will house the next-generation Snapdragon 898 processor, which will succeed the Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset. Motorola is likely to price the phone aggressively and undercut competitors to attract customers.

Design and display

The phone will provide HDR10+ support

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to feature an IP52-rated build quality, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The European model will get a Google Assistant button. It will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and HDR10+ support. The handset will pack stereo speakers and three microphones.

Information

It will boast a 60MP front camera

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it could have a 60MP selfie snapper with 4K video recording capabilities.

Internals

It will run on Android 12

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be powered by a Snapdragon 898 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 12 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. The battery will be charged from 0-100% in 35 minutes. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and 5G.

Information

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: Pricing and availability

Motorola will announce the pricing and availability information of Edge 30 Ultra at the time of its launch in January next year. However, considering the rumored specifications and features, it may be priced at around Rs. 70,000.