Published on Nov 09, 2021

POCO has launched its latest M-series smartphone, the M4 Pro 5G, in the global markets today. It carries a starting price-tag of €229 (around Rs. 19,640) and will go on sale from November 11. The handset comes with a 90Hz LCD display, dual rear cameras, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, Dynamic RAM Expansion technology, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Why does this story matter?

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is the brand's last model to be launched this year. It boasts a number of improvements over its predecessor, the M3 Pro 5G, including a larger display and higher touch sampling rate. It also has a 50MP main camera which is a first for any POCO phone and an ultra-wide lens which is a first on any M-series model.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels, dual speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, a 240Hz touch sampling rate, and optimized brightness with Sunlight Display feature. It is offered in Power Black, Cool Blue, and POCO Yellow colors.

It sports a 16MP selfie camera

The POCO M4 Pro 5G has a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP main snapper and an 8MP ultra-wide lens with 119-degree field-of-view. It supports Night Mode, Slow Motion, Time-lapse videos, and Kaleidoscope features. For selfies, there is a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The POCO M4 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset, combined with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of expandable storage. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 for POCO and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

POCO M4 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The POCO M4 Pro 5G costs €229 (around Rs. 19,640) for the 4GB/64GB model and €249 (roughly Rs. 21,350) for the 6GB/128GB variant. It will be available from November 11 onwards with an early-bird discount of €30 (approximately Rs. 2,600).