Apple launches Beats Fit Pro with wingtip design and ANC

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 02, 2021, 12:43 pm

Apple has launched its latest TWS earphones, the Beats Fit Pro, in the global markets. Priced at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000), it comes with a wingtip design, an H1 chip, Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and up to 24 hours of battery life with the case. It can also be paired with Android devices and users can access all the features via the Beats app.

Design

The earbuds have pressure relieving vents

The Beats Fit Pro has an in-ear design with soft wingtips that can flex to fit in the user's ears. It is offered in Sage Gray, Stone Purple, Beats White, and Beats Black color options. According to Apple, the design was tested by athletes and the buds will stay put through workouts. The earbuds also have pressure relieving vents and an IPX4-rated build quality.

Features

Each bud has a dual-element diaphragm driver

The Beats Fit Pro is equipped with Apple's H1 chip and a dual-element diaphragm driver placed within a two-chamber housing. It offers support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Adaptive EQ, Transparency mode, Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and "Find My" support. It also has voice control through the "Hey Siri" command, one-touch pairing, and Audio Sharing with another pair of Beats or AirPods.

Battery life

The case provides 18 hours of extra battery life

The Beats Fit Pro is touted to offer up to six hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to seven hours with ANC or Transparency mode turned off. The carry-cum-charging case provides up to 18 hours of additional battery life. It also supports fast-charging and a five-minute top-up can deliver up to one hour of playback.

Information

Apple Beats Fit Pro: Pricing and availability

The Apple Beats Fit Pro is priced at $199.99 (around Rs. 15,000). It is currently up for purchase in the US and a few other countries. Details regarding its availability in India are not known at the moment.