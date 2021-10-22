Huawei Nova 9, with 120Hz OLED screen, debuts at €499

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 22, 2021, 01:00 pm

Huawei Nova 9 launched in Europe

Huawei has launched its new Nova 9 smartphone in Europe. The handset carries a starting price-tag of €499 (around Rs. 43,400) and is available in two color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with a 120Hz OLED display, quad rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G 4G processor, and 66W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The Huawei Nova 9 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it has a dual-ring camera module. The handset bears a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support. It is offered in Starry Blue and Black color variants.

Information

It is equipped with a 50MP main camera

The Huawei Nova 9 sports a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots EMUI 12 based on Android 11

The Huawei Nova 9 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G 4G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based EMUI 12 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

Huawei Nova 9: Pricing and availability

The Huawei Nova 9 starts at €499 (around Rs. 43,400) for the 8GB/128GB model. The handset is currently up for pre-orders in select European countries and will go on sale later this month or by early November, depending on the region.