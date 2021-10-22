TCL TAB Pro 5G, with an 8,000mAh battery, launched

TCL TAB Pro 5G arrives as a Verizon-exclusive tablet in the US

Tech giant TCL has launched a new mid-range tablet, the TAB Pro 5G, in the US. The Verizon-exclusive device is priced at $399 (around Rs. 29,800) and comes with a built-in 5G modem. It has a Full-HD+ display, a 13MP rear camera, a Snapdragon 480 processor, and an 8,000mAh battery which promises up to 17 hours of battery life. Here are more details.

Design and display

The tablet provides 330-nits of maximum brightness

The TCL TAB Pro 5G features a conventional rectangular screen with thick bezels, rounded corners, dual speakers, and a fingerprint sensor embedded within the power button. The tablet bears a 10.36-inch Full-HD+ (1200x2000 pixels) IPS LCD display with 330-nits of peak brightness, 83% screen-to-body ratio, and HDR support. It is offered in a single Metallic Black color option.

Information

It sports an 8MP front-facing camera

The TCL TAB Pro 5G is equipped with a single 13MP camera on the back with autofocus support. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing snapper with fixed focus. Both the lenses support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The TCL TAB Pro 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 480 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs an 8,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G (mmWave and sub-6GHz), as well as a Type-C port.

Information

TCL TAB Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

The TCL TAB Pro 5G is priced at $399 (around Rs. 29,800) for the 4GB/64GB solo model. The tablet is available for purchase exclusively with Verizon in the US.