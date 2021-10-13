Apple MacBooks with 120Hz display to debut on October 18

Published on Oct 13, 2021, 12:23 pm

2021 Apple MacBook Pro to flaunt a 120Hz mini-LED display

Apple will host a new launch event on October 18, wherein it is expected to announce the next-generation MacBook Pro models with major design and hardware upgrades. According to the leaks, the tech giant will unveil new 14.0-inch and 16.0-inch models with 120Hz ProMotion mini-LED displays, custom M1X processor, 16GB of base RAM, and a 1080p FaceTime camera. Here are more details.

Design and display

The laptops are likely to sport bigger displays

The 2021 MacBook Pro is likely to come with a redesigned chassis, new color options, and a bigger display since Apple has reportedly decided to shave off the bezels. The "MacBook Pro" branding on the bottom bezel will also be removed. As per tipster Ross Young, both the 14.0-inch and 16.0-inch models will flaunt mini-LED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Features

A new 1080p FaceTime camera will be on offer

For video calling, the upcoming MacBook Pro models will be equipped with an upgraded 1080p FaceTime camera. The current-generation laptops pack a 720p camera. The devices should also offer up to four Thunderbolt ports, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button, Wi-Fi 6 support, a Touch Bar, up to six speakers, and a new charging adapter.

Internals

The 16.0-inch MacBook Pro will boast a 16-core GPU

The upcoming MacBook Pro laptops will be powered by a new ARM-based M1X (can also be called M2) processor, which is claimed to provide better performance than the last-generation Apple M1 chipset. Rumors suggest that the 16.0-inch model will get a 16-core GPU to offer better graphics. The base variants will be loaded with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

Information

Apple MacBook Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the 2021 Apple MacBook Pro will be announced at the time of the launch, which will happen on October 18. For reference, the 2020 MacBook Pro (13.0-inch) was introduced at Rs. 1,22,900 in India.