OnePlus 9RT will offer a dedicated Wi-Fi antenna for gaming

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 12, 2021, 07:36 pm

OnePlus 9RT's connectivity details revealed

OnePlus will launch its latest 9RT smartphone in China tomorrow i.e. October 13. Just a day ahead of launch, the tech giant has revealed that the handset will support a three Wi-Fi antenna system, with two general purpose antennas and one dedicated for gaming alone. This setup is touted to reduce latency by up to 38% for a better online gaming experience.

Design and display

The phone will boast a 600Hz touch sampling rate

The OnePlus 9RT will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 600Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. It will be offered in shades of silver and black.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus 9RT will come with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 processor

The OnePlus 9RT will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM (plus 7GB of extended RAM) and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It will boot Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The device should also offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

OnePlus 9RT: Pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce the official pricing and availability details of the 9RT smartphone at the time of the launch, which is set for October 13 in China. For reference, the handset is tipped to cost between CNY 2,000-3,000 (around Rs. 23,400-35,000).