Redmi Note 11-series sells over 5 lakh units in China

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 02, 2021, 01:00 am

Redmi Note 11 series went on its first sale in China today

Redmi had launched the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ models in China last week. Now, the company has announced that it has sold over 5,00,000 units of the Note 11 series handsets within one hour of the first sale earlier today. Separately, under the "Double 11" sale, Xiaomi has sold products worth CNY 4 billion in around 52 minutes.

Design and display

The phones have a Full-HD+ display

The Redmi Note 11 lineup features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, a VC liquid cooling system, JBL-tuned speakers (Pro models), and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The vanilla Note 11 bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Note 11 Pro and Pro+ models have a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras

The Pro models boast a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 comes with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. The Note 11 Pro and Pro+ are equipped with a 108MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tele-macro sensor. For selfies and video calling, the trio has a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They are fueled by MediaTek Dimensity processors

The Redmi Note 11 draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Note 11 Pro and Pro+ are backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. They pack a 5,160mAh and 4,500mAh battery with 67W and 120W fast-charging support, respectively. The phones are loaded with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch

Redmi Note 11 series: Pricing and availability

The Redmi Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ handsets start at CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 14,000), CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,700), and CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,250), respectively. They are currently up for sale in China. The Pro and Pro+ models have been tipped to arrive in India as Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge.