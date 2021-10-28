Redmi brings flagship-grade features to its affordable Note 11 smartphones

Redmi has launched its latest Note 11 series of smartphones in China. The line-up, which includes the Note 11, Note 11 Pro, and Note 11 Pro+ models, carries a starting price-tag of CNY 1,199 (around Rs. 14,000). The devices boast a new design, a high refresh screen, a 108MP main camera (Pro models), a 5G-ready chipset, and up to 120W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The handsets have a punch-hole design and flat edges

The Redmi Note 11 series features a punch-hole design with iPhone 12-like flat edges. The Pro models have JBL-tuned speakers with Dolby Atmos and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Note 11 has a 90Hz, 6.6-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the 11 Pro and Pro+ bear a 120Hz, 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and 360Hz touch sampling rate.

Cameras

The Pro models boast a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 11 has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP depth lens. The Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro+ sport a triple camera unit, which includes a 108MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, all three handsets pack a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

The Note 11 houses a 5,000mAh battery

The Redmi Note 11 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Note 11 Pro and Pro+ models draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset. They pack a 5,160mAh and 4,500mAh battery with 67W and 120W fast-charging support, respectively. The trio is loaded with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Pocket-pinch

Redmi Note 11 series: Pricing details

The Redmi Note 11 starts at CNY 1,199 (Rs. 14,000) for the 4GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 1,699 (Rs. 19,900) for 8GB/256GB version. The Note 11 Pro and Pro+ start at CNY 1,599 (Rs. 18,700) and CNY 1,899 (Rs. 22,250) for 6GB/128GB variant, respectively, and go up to CNY 2,099 (Rs. 24,600) and CNY 2,299 (Rs. 26,900) for the respective 8GB/256GB configuration.