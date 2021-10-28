Flipkart 'Big Diwali Sale': Best deals on smartphones

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 28, 2021, 04:24 pm

Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale ends on November 3

The Diwali festival is just around the corner and if you are looking to gift yourself or someone else a new smartphone, Flipkart is offering some great deals. The e-commerce giant has kicked-off its 'Big Diwali Sale' wherein it is providing attractive discounts along with exchange deals as well as up to 10% discount on SBI Bank cards. Here are our favorite deals.

Phone #1

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G: Price begins at Rs. 17,999

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G comes in Matte Black and Matte Aqua colors

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G features a waterdrop notch design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.6-inch TFT screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.

Information

It boasts a 64MP main camera

The Galaxy F42 5G offers a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it has an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Phone #2

Google Pixel 4a: Priced at Rs. 23,999 (prepaid transactions)

Google Pixel 4a is available in a Just Black color variant

The Google Pixel 4a sports a punch-hole cut-out and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device has a 5.81-inch Full-HD+ OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and HDR support. Under the hood, it is fueled by a Snapdragon 730G chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It also packs a 3,140mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 12.2MP rear camera

The Pixel 4a is equipped with a single 12.2MP (f/1.7) camera on the back along with an LED flash. For selfies, the device has an 8MP (f/2.0) front-facing sensor.

Phone #3

OPPO Reno6 5G: Priced at Rs. 29,990

OPPO Reno6 5G is offered in Aurora and Stellar Black colors

The OPPO Reno6 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 750-nits of peak brightness. It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The Reno6 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie camera.

Phone #4

Apple iPhone 12 mini: Price starts at Rs. 42,099

iPhone 12 mini has a metal-glass body

The iPhone 12 mini has a wide notch with Face ID setup and an IP68-rated build quality. The handset offers a 5.4-inch Full-HD+ OLED display with Dolby Vision support. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset, combined with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, there is a 2,227mAh battery which supports 20W wired and 15W wireless fast-charging.

Information

It has a 12MP dual rear camera setup

The iPhone 12 mini comes with a dual rear camera unit comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calling, there is a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Phone #5

Vivo X70 Pro: Price begins at Rs. 46,990

The Vivo X70 Pro flaunts a punch-hole design with curved edges and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It bears a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is backed by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a 4,450mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support.

Information

It has a 50MP main camera

The X70 Pro has a quad rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 12MP (f/2.0) telephoto snapper, and an 8MP (f/3.4) periscope lens. Up front, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.