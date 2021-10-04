HONOR 50 to debut in Europe on October 26

Chinese tech brand HONOR will launch its latest HONOR 50 smartphone in the European market on October 26, as per an official announcement. The device had debuted in China in June this year. It comes with a 6.57-inch display, a 108MP quad rear camera setup, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and a 4,300mAh battery with support for fast-charging. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

It flaunts a 120Hz Full-HD+ display

The HONOR 50 features a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a shiny rear panel with two camera rings. The device bears a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It measures 160x73.8x7.7mm and tips the scales at 175 grams.

Information

There is a 32MP front camera

The HONOR 50 sports a quad rear camera arrangement, comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone supports 66W fast-charging

The HONOR 50 draws power from a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Magic UI and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information

HONOR 50: Pricing

In China, HONOR 50 starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,000) for the 8GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants cost CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,500) and CNY 3,399 (approximately Rs. 39,000), respectively. The Europe pricing details will be announced on October 26.