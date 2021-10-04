DC giving free NFTs if you signup for this event!

DC has announced that it will give away non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for free to people who register for its FanDome event slated for October 16. For this NFT drop, DC has partnered with Palm NFT Studio, but neither company has revealed how many tokens are up for grabs. Through NFTs, DC hopes to unlock new ways of interacting with its content. Here's more.

Definition

NFTs are like virtual, immensely valuable baseball trading cards

In case you aren't familiar, NFTs have taken the world by storm. They facilitate the transaction of ownership of unique digital items—right from memes to boutique art. NFTs are based on blockchain technology that supports cryptocurrencies and helps keep track of ownership of digital entities.

Freebies

Every registrant for DC FanDome 2021 gets free NFT

DC's first NFT drop is scheduled for October 5. That day, everyone who registers for the FanDome event would receive one free, randomly chosen NFT. They would be eligible for receiving a second NFT if they post about the first one on social media. This is unmistakably a marketing strategy leveraging modern-day buzzwords to encourage signups and participation in the FanDome virtual event.

Rarity

NFT artworks are based on superhero comic book covers

In a press release, DC clarified that each NFT would be associated with a digitized superhero comic book cover. The NFTs would come in three levels of a predetermined rarity—common, rare, and legendary. The book cover artworks would feature Batman, Superman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn. DC claims that the NFTs were cherry-picked by its Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee.

New experiences

NFT drop pays homage to DC's 87-year history: Lee

Lee said, "We spent a lot of time on how to translate and adapt these classic covers into a 21st-century format such as NFTs." "This drop pays homage to our 87-year history while visualizing a future in which NFTs play a foundational role in novel ways of interacting with DC content and unlocking new experiences," he added.

Numbers game

This could be one of the largest NFT drops ever

In 2020, the DC FanDome virtual event was hosted virtually. Called the Hall of Heroes event, it attracted 22 million global views from across 220 countries and territories in a span of just 24 hours. DC anticipates this year's virtual event to surpass last year's phenomenal viewership metrics. DC claims it is likely to be "one of the largest NFT drops ever."