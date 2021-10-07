TECNO announces CAMON 18 and CAMON 18P smartphones

After CAMON 18 Premier, TECNO has unveiled two new smartphones, the CAMON 18 and CAMON 18P, in Nigeria. Although their prices have not been revealed yet, the company has officially listed both the handsets. They come with a Full-HD+ IPS LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

The phones have a side-mounted fingerprint reader

The TECNO CAMON 18 and CAMON 18P feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they have a triple camera unit. The handsets bear a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS LCD screen. They offer a 90Hz and 120Hz screen refresh rate, respectively. Both the phones are available in Ceramic White, Iris Purple, and Dusk Gray colors.

They sport a 48MP main camera

The TECNO CAMON 18 is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP portrait lens with 1.7x optical zoom, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. The CAMON 18P offers a similar camera arrangement but replaces the portrait sensor with a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. For selfies and video calling, the duo has a 16MP front-facing camera.

They boot HiOS 8 based on Android 11

The TECNO CAMON 18 and CAMON 18P are powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 and MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, respectively, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based HiOS 8 and pack a 5,000mAh battery. The CAMON 18 offers 18W fast-charging support, whereas the 18P supports 33W fast-charging. They also provide Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and NFC connectivity.

TECNO CAMON 18 and CAMON 18P: Pricing and availability

TECNO is yet to announce the pricing and availability details of the CAMON 18 and CAMON 18P smartphones in Nigeria. However, considering the specifications, the line-up may start at around NGN 82,300 (roughly Rs. 15,000).