Black Shark launches 4S and 4S Pro gaming smartphones

Published on Oct 14, 2021

Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro launched in China

Black Shark has launched its latest gaming-centric smartphones, the 4S and 4S Pro, in China. The line-up carries a starting price-tag of CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,500) and is available for pre-orders via the company's official website. The handsets come with a 144Hz AMOLED display, pop-up shoulder gaming buttons, triple rear cameras, built-in 11 temperature sensors, and 120W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phones offer up to 720Hz touch sampling rate

The Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handsets bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) E4 AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 720Hz multi-finger touch sampling rate, 1,300-nits of brightness, HDR10+ support, and MEMC technology. They have "magnetic power-lifting shoulder buttons" for an enhanced gaming experience.

Information

The devices have a 'sandwich' liquid cooling system

The Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro have a "sandwich" liquid cooling system, which uses a large liquid cooling plate, a liquid cooling tube, and a copper alloy substrate to form a 360-degree 3D heat dissipation system.

Cameras

They boast a 20MP selfie camera

The Black Shark 4S is equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) super macro snapper. The 4S Pro also provides a similar camera arrangement but with a 64MP (f/1.79) main sensor. For selfies and video calling, the duo has a 20MP (f/2.45) front-facing camera.

Internals

They boot JoyUI 12.8 based on Android 11

The Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro are powered by Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888+ 5G processors, respectively, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based JoyUI 12.8 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Availability

Black Shark 4S also comes in a Gundam limited edition

In addition to the Black and Foggy White colors, the vanilla Black Shark 4S model is also offered in a Gundam limited edition with Gundam red and blue engravings, customized UI, and themes. The 4S Pro is available in Sky White and Galaxy Black color variants. Both the handsets are currently up for pre-orders and will go on sale from October 15.

Pocket-pinch

Black Shark 4S and 4S Pro: Pricing details

The Black Shark 4S starts at CNY 2,699 (around Rs. 31,500) for the 8GB/128GB base model and goes up to CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the Gundam edition (12GB/256GB). The Black Shark 4S Pro carries a price-tag of CNY 4,799 (around Rs. 56,000) and CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,300) for the 12GB/256GB and 16GB/512GB models, respectively.