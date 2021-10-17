POCO M4 Pro appears on FCC; RAM, storage variants revealed

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Oct 17, 2021, 12:15 am

POCO M4 Pro 5G will come with up to 6GB RAM

POCO is gearing up to launch its new budget-range smartphone, M4 Pro 5G, in the next month. In the latest development, it has been spotted on the FCC certification site, suggesting that it will come in 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage variants. The handset is also expected to get a Dimensity 720 processor, a 6.52-inch screen, and 33W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

A Full-HD+ LCD screen is expected

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole cut-out with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, there could be a triple camera unit. The device may bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a pixel density of 404ppi.

Information

There will be a 48MP main camera

The triple rear cameras on POCO M4 Pro 5G are likely to include a 48MP (f/1.79) primary shooter, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. Up front, it is expected to offer an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals

The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery

The POCO M4 Pro 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 720 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI and house a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

POCO M4 Pro 5G: Pricing and availability

At present, the official pricing and availability details of POCO M4 Pro 5G are unknown. However, considering its leaked specifications and features, it will be priced at around Rs. 16,000.