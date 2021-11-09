Lava's first 5G smartphone debuts in India at Rs. 20,000

Lava AGNI 5G, with a Dimensity 810 chipset, goes official in India

Homegrown tech giant Lava has launched the AGNI 5G smartphone in the Indian market. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 19,999 and will be up for grabs starting next week. As for the key highlights, the phone comes with a 6.78-inch screen, quad rear cameras with 12 pre-loaded features, a Dimensity 810 processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Takeaway

Why does this story matter?

The AGNI 5G is not only the company's first 5G handset but also the first 5G smartphone by an Indian company. This will encourage other Indian brands like Micromax to expand their portfolio with 5G phones. So far, all the 5G mobiles that have arrived in the country have been launched by Chinese, Korean, Finnish, or American companies.

Design and display

The device sports a 90Hz screen

Lava AGNI 5G measures 168.8x76.8x9.1mm and weighs 204 grams

The Lava AGNI 5G features a Fiery Blue finish, a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a rectangular camera bump. The handset bears a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) IPS display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Information

It is equipped with a 64MP main camera

The Lava AGNI 5G offers a 64MP primary camera, a 5MP ultra-wide sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals

It comes loaded with 8GB of RAM

The Lava AGNI 5G draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Lava AGNI 5G: Pricing and availability

Lava AGNI 5G has been priced at Rs. 19,999 and is currently up for pre-bookings at Rs. 500. It will go on sale from November 18 onwards via Amazon, Flipkart, Lava e-store, and offline retailers. Those who pre-book the device can avail Rs. 2,000 discount.