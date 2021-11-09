OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition could debut on November 15

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will be available via Amazon

OnePlus's new gaming-based smartphone, the Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will be launched in India and Europe on November 15, tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed. A dedicated microsite for the handset has also been created by Amazon, confirming its price and availability via the e-commerce giant. It is rumored to carry similar hardware as the standard Nord 2 but with a Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Why does this story matter?

OnePlus is developing this PAC-MAN Edition model in collaboration with Bandai Namco, which is a Japanese video game company. The model will come with a PAC-MAN themed customized UI, pre-installed PAC-MAN 256 game, system integrated challenges, a custom camera filter, and a unique design on the back panel. This will be the first OnePlus phone with a special built-in gaming theme and hardware design.

Design and display

The phone will feature a glow-in-the-dark pattern on the rear

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. However, the back panel will be specially designed and will glow in the dark with a neon PAC-MAN logo. It will bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz.

There will be a 32MP front camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will sport a triple rear camera module, comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.25) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome lens. Up front, it will get a 32MP (f/2.45) selfie snapper.

Internals

It will support 65W fast-charging

The OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition: Pricing and availability

The Amazon landing page has confirmed both the pricing and availability information of the OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition. It will be priced at Rs. 37,999 and will be up for grabs via Amazon.