Published on Nov 09, 2021, 02:09 pm

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G's design renders leaked

Samsung is expected to launch a new Galaxy A53 5G smartphone next year. In the latest development, Digit, in collaboration with tipster @OnLeaks, has leaked the renders of the handset, revealing its complete design. The A53 5G will have a slimmer body than the Galaxy A52, a punch-hole cut-out, rounded edges, and smooth camera bump curves. It will not have a headphone jack.

Why does this story matter?

These leaked renders give us a good idea of the design language we can expect from Samsung on future Galaxy A-series smartphones. Moreover, the company had removed the headphone jack from its flagship models like the Galaxy S21 line-up and now, the the mid-tier A-series is also getting the same treatment. It remains to be seen if M-series handsets will go the same route.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset is likely to bear a 6.52-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will measure 8.14mm in thickness (9.73mm with camera bump). It is tipped to come in white, black, orange, and light blue color options.

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G is said to be equipped with a quad rear camera setup headlined by a 64MP main snapper. Details regarding the other three lenses are not known yet. Up front, a 16MP selfie camera is expected.

Internals

It will be backed by a Snapdragon 778G chipset

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G might be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 778G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 12 with One UI 4 skin on top and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will be announced at the time of the launch, which will take place sometime next year. However, considering the specifications, it may cost around Rs. 25,000 in India.