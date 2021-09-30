Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets digital car key support

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Sep 30, 2021, 12:25 am

Samsung Galaxy S21 series' latest update brings October 2021 security patch

Samsung has started rolling out a new software update for its Galaxy S21 series of smartphones in South Korea, Germany, Philippines, and India. The firmware comes with general bug fixes, security upgrades, and the latest October 2021 security patch. In South Korea, the update also brings digital car key support for the S21+ and S21 Ultra models. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The latest update for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series carries version number F711BXXU2AUI1G99*BXXU3AUIE and is being released via over-the-air method. The digital car key feature currently works with select Audi, BMW, Genesis, and Ford cars. It allows you to register the digital key to Samsung Pass and open/lock the car doors using your S21+ or S21 Ultra phone.

Design and display

The smartphones flaunt a 120Hz display

As far as their specifications are concerned, Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra feature an IP68 rating, a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint reader. They sport a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.8-inch AMOLED display, respectively, with the S21 and S21+ having Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution while the S21 Ultra boasts QHD+ resolution. The trio has a 120Hz screen refresh rate.

Cameras

S21 Ultra has a 108MP main camera

Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ bear a 12MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 64MP (f/2.0) telephoto camera, and a 10MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter. The S21 Ultra offers a 108MP (f/1.8) main snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, a 10MP (f/4.9) periscope zoom lens, and a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. On the front, it has a 40MP (f/2.2) selfie shooter.

Internals

The phones support both wired and wireless fast-charging

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra draw power from an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and a 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 25W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. The handsets also support all the latest connectivity features.