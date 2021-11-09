OnePlus Nord 2 blasts again; user suffers major burns

Nov 09, 2021

OnePlus Nord 2 blasts again in India

Another mobile blast incident has been reported in India and it is the OnePlus Nord 2 again. This time, a Twitter user named Suhit Sharma has shared some images of the incident where the owner has received severe burn marks after his Nord 2 exploded in the jeans pocket. OnePlus has reportedly contacted the user and has started its investigation into the case.

Why does this story matter?

This is the fourth reported incident of the OnePlus Nord 2 blasting off in flames. The most recent case being of lawyer Gaurav Gulati whose handset caught fire and exploded in the coat pocket. These random blasts raise major safety concerns and can lead to a blanket ban of the device as happened in the case of the Samsung Galaxy Note7.

Here's what happened with Galaxy Note7

In 2016, multiple incidents of the Samsung Galaxy Note7 catching fire or exploding in planes had surfaced, resulting in almost all airlines imposing a ban on the device. Passengers were not allowed to carry the Note7 in any form on the flights. Eventually, Samsung had to suspend the manufacturing, recall all the units, and refund the customers in full.

The phone has a 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display

Meanwhile, as far as its specifications are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 features a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is offered in Gray Sierra, Blue Haze, and Green Woods color options.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The OnePlus Nord 2 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

It offers 65W fast-charging support

The OnePlus Nord 2 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.