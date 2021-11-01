Huawei WATCH FIT, with animated workout demos, launched in India

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 01, 2021, 07:23 pm

Huawei has launched its latest smartwatch, the WATCH FIT, in India. The wearable carries a price-tag of Rs. 8,990 and will be available for purchase exclusively via Amazon. As for the key highlights, it comes with a 1.64-inch large AMOLED display, adaptive brightness, 97 workout modes with animated workout demonstration videos, and up to 10 days of battery life. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The watch is pre-loaded with six Always-On watch faces

The Huawei WATCH FIT sports a rectangular dial with a 5ATM water-resistant build quality and over 130 customizable watch faces, including six Always-On options. It bears a 1.64-inch (280x456 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 2.5D curved glass, auto-brightness adjustment, and a 326ppi pixel density. The straps are offered in Sakura Pink, Distilled Blue, Graphite Black, and Pomelo Red color options.

Internals

It is equipped with a built-in GPS sensor

The Huawei WATCH FIT provides up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge while a 5-minute top-up is good enough for a full day. It is compatible with both Android as well as iOS devices and has a built-in GPS sensor. It also offers heart rate and SpO2 monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep monitoring, activity tracking, and notification alerts.

Features

It has 85 custom workout modes

Huawei WATCH FIT has 97 workout modes, including 12 professional sports modes like cycling and swimming and 85 custom modes like yoga. The "Private Trainer" function provides 12 kinds of animated workout demonstration videos like full-body stretch and abs ripper, along with 44 standard exercise demonstrations. The wearable can serve as a remote shutter for clicking photos as well.

Information

Huawei WATCH FIT: Pricing and availability

The Huawei WATCH FIT is priced at Rs. 8,990 in India. It will be up for grabs exclusively via Amazon from tomorrow, i.e. November 2. As part of the launch offer, customers will get a free Huawei Mini speaker until the stocks last.