TECNO SPARK 8P, with MediaTek Helio G70 processor, goes official

Published on Oct 14, 2021, 02:35 pm

TECNO SPARK 8P arrives in four color options

Chinese smartphone maker TECNO has unveiled its latest SPARK-series model, the SPARK 8P. It joins the vanilla SPARK 8 phone. Although the pricing details are still under the wraps, the company has announced the full specifications of the handset. It comes with a 90Hz LCD display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The TECNO SPARK 8P features a waterdrop notch design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x 2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Iris Purple, and Cocoa Gold color variants.

It sports a 50MP main camera

The TECNO SPARK 8P is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 2MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 11 operating system

The TECNO SPARK 8P is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11 OS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port.

TECNO SPARK 8P: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the TECNO SPARK 8P are yet to be revealed. However, considering the specifications, the device is likely to be priced at around Rs. 10,000-12,000.