OPPO K9s listed on retailer's website; design and specifications revealed

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 14, 2021, 01:26 pm

OPPO K9s's full specifications and design leaked

OPPO is working to launch a new K-series smartphone, the K9s, in China. It will join the existing K9 and K9 Pro models. Now, the handset has been listed on Chinese retailer JD.com, revealing its specifications and design. The device will come with a 120Hz display, triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 778G processor, and 30W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ LCD display

The OPPO K9s will sport a punch-hole cut-out with a narrow bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The device will bear a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2412 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in the shades of Purple, Obsidian Black, and Neon Silver.

Information

It will feature a 64MP main camera

The OPPO K9s will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will boot ColorOS 11.3 based on Android 11

The OPPO K9s will be powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.3 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

OPPO K9s: Pricing and availability

The official pricing details of the OPPO K9s will be announced at the time of the launch, which might happen soon. However, considering the expected specifications, the device is likely to cost around CNY 1,540 (roughly Rs. 18,000).