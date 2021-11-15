iQOO Z5 5G's Cyber Grid color variant launched in India

iQOO Z5 5G is now available in Cyber Grid color option

iQOO has announced a new Cyber Grid color option for its Z5 5G model in India. It has a unique look with three-dimensional striped rear panel design and an aurora-like gradient shade. The device is up for grabs via Amazon and comes with the same set of specifications and price-tag as the already available versions. Here's our roundup.

Takeaways

Why does this story matter?

The iQOO Z5 5G was first launched in China in September in three color options of Blue Origin, Twilight Dawn, and Dream Space. However, only the first two shades were introduced in India as Mystic Space and Arctic Dawn. The third Dream Space variant has now been announced in the country as the Cyber Grid option.

Design and display

The phone has a 120Hz LCD display

The iQOO Z5 5G features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there is a rectangular triple camera setup. The handset bears a 6.67-inch IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

Information

It sports a 64MP main camera

The iQOO Z5 5G is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. For selfies and video calling, there is a 16MP (f/2.5) front-facing camera.

Internals

It is backed by a Snapdragon 778G processor

The iQOO Z5 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO Z5 5G: Pricing and availability

The iQOO Z5 5G is priced at Rs. 23,990 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs. 26,990 for the 12GB/256GB version. The handset is up for grabs via Amazon and iQOO India's official website. Amazon is also offering a Rs. 1,500 discount coupon.