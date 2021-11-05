ASUS launches ROG Phone 5s series gaming smartphones in Europe

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 09:48 pm

ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro launched in Europe

ASUS launched the ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro gaming smartphones in its home country Taiwan in August this year. Now, the handsets have made their way to Europe with a starting price-tag of €999 (roughly Rs. 85,800). They come with a 144Hz display, triple rear cameras, dual-control ultrasonic side sensors, a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, and 65W fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The handsets have a Full-HD+ AMOLED display

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s series features a conventional screen with prominent top and bottom bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. They bear a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2448 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, up to 1,200-nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. On the rear, the 5s Pro has a ROG Vision matrix display and touch sensors.

Information

They sport a 64MP main camera

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro are equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 13MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.0) macro snapper. Up front, they have a 24MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals

They run on ROG UI based on Android 11

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s and 5s Pro are powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with up to 18GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. They boot Android 11-based ROG UI and pack a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the duo offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

How much do they cost?

The ASUS ROG Phone 5s costs €999 (around Rs. 85,800) for the 12GB/512GB model and €1,099 (roughly Rs. 94,400) for the 16GB/512GB version. The ROG Phone 5s Pro costs €1,299 (approximately Rs. 1,11,600) for the 18GB/512GB variant. They are available for pre-orders via ASUS's e-store.