Apple had launched the 2021 version of its MacBook Pro and AirPods (3rd-generation) in India last week. The laptop and the wireless earphones were scheduled to go on sale in the country starting today. However, the official Apple website now shows the new sale date for the products as October 29. The reason for the delay in availability is unclear as of now.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro is offered in Silver and Space Gray color options

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro features an updated design with a notch on top and narrow bezels. The Touch Bar has now been replaced with physical function keys. The 14-inch and 16-inch models have a 14.2-inch QHD+ (3024x1964 pixels) and 16.2-inch QHD+ (3456x2234 pixels) Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED displays, respectively. Both the screens deliver up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate using Apple's ProMotion technology.

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro draws power from an M1 Pro or M1 Max processor, paired with up to 64GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. It runs on macOS Monterey and packs a 70Wh (14-inch) or a 100Wh (16-inch) battery.

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro comes equipped with a range of I/O ports, including an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 port, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop also sports a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a 6-speaker sound system, and three studio-quality microphones.

Apple AirPods (3rd-generation)

The new Apple AirPods looks similar to the AirPods Pro but lacks silicone tips. It has force sensors and supports Dolby Atmos as well as spatial audio in Apple Music. The earphones offer Adaptive EQ support, up to six hours of listening time, and up to four hours of talktime. The charging-cum-carry case provides up to 30 hours of battery life.

2021 Apple MacBook Pro and AirPods (3rd-generation): Pricing and availability

The 2021 Apple MacBook Pro's 14-inch and 16-inch variants start at Rs. 1,94,900 and Rs. 2,39,900, respectively. The AirPods (3rd-generation) is priced at Rs. 18,500. Both of these will go on sale in India from October 29 onwards.