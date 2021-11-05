Pixel 6 Pro bags sixth position in DXOMARK's camera rankings

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Nov 05, 2021, 06:24 pm

Google Pixel 6 Pro features among DXOMARK's top 10 phone camera rankings

Google's latest flagship Pixel 6 Pro has bagged the sixth position in DXOMARK's global camera rankings with an overall score of 135. Reviewed to offer "a big leap in image quality," it sits beneath just the Huawei Mate 40 Pro (136) and iPhone 13 Pro/Max (137). In terms of the selfie camera, it ranks fourth with a score of 102.

Scores

It provides effective video stabilization: DXOMARK

The Google Pixel 6 Pro has achieved a score of 143 in photography, 115 in videography, and 71 in zoom capabilities. According to DXOMARK, the phone offers good details in long-range shots, accurate color, fast autofocus, good exposure, and effective video stabilization. However, there are depth estimation errors in bokeh shots, noise in low-light and indoor images, and color instabilities in the video.

Design and display

The phone has a QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display

The Google Pixel 6 Pro features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, aluminium frame, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset bears a 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is offered in Stormy Black, Cloudy White, and Sorta Sunny color options.

Information

It sports a 50MP main camera

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom support, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide snapper. For selfies, it has an 11.1MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It runs on Android 12 OS

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is powered by an in-house Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It runs on Android 12 OS and packs a 5,003mAh battery with 30W wired and 23W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.