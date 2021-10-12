Itel S17, with an HD+ display and 5,000mAh battery, launched

Itel S17 goes official in Nigeria

Itel has launched its latest S-series budget-range smartphone, the S17, in Nigeria. The handset is priced at NGN 45,000 (around Rs. 8,200) and is available in three color options. As for the key highlights, the device comes with an HD+ display, triple rear cameras, an octa-core processor, and a 5,000mAh battery. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner

The Itel S17 sports a waterdrop notch design with a narrow bottom bezel. On the rear, it has a vertically-stacked triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint reader. The handset bears a 6.6-inch IPS screen with an HD+ (720x1612 pixels) resolution and a 90% screen-to-body ratio. It is offered in Multicolor Green, Sky Blue, and Deep-Ocean Black color options.

It has an 8MP main camera

The Itel S17 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising an 8MP primary snapper, a 2MP depth lens, and a 0.3MP tertiary sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera.

Internals

It is claimed to offer 27 days of standby

The Itel S17 is powered by an unspecified 1.3GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage (expandable by up to 128GB). It runs on Android 11 (Go edition) with custom UI on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to provide up to 27 days of standby and up to 70 hours of entertainment.

Itel S17: Pricing and availability

The Itel S17 carries a price-tag of NGN 45,000 (around Rs. 8,200) for the solo 1GB/16GB model. It will go on sale in Nigeria via both online and offline channels. Details regarding its availability in other markets are yet to be announced.